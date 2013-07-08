Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 million fresh funds: source
Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will describe on Monday his second-term plan for "smarter government" by using technology and data to deliver services faster and save taxpayers money, the White House said.
Obama will meet privately with his cabinet on Monday morning about the plan and then make public remarks at 11:50 a.m. (1550 GMT).
The White House said the plan would build on progress made so far in opening up government data to entrepreneurs and in modernizing government services.
In Obama's first term, the effort helped the administration reduce technology costs by more than $2.5 billion, the White House said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Yahoo Inc , which disclosed two massive data breaches last year, said on Wednesday that about 32 million user accounts were accessed by intruders in the last two years using forged cookies.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus has cut $200 from the total price of its flagship hardware set, in a bid to expand the system's base of video game players, the company said on Wednesday.