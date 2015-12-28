KAILUA, Hawaii President Barack Obama has joked that as his daughters Sasha and Malia grow into their teenage years, they no longer think it is cool to hang out with Dad.

That was not the case on Sunday when Sasha, 14, and Malia, 17, joined the president for their annual outing for shave ice, a frosty flavored Hawaiian treat.

Returning again to Island Snow, near the home where the first family is vacationing in Hawaii, Obama ordered a cone with melon, cherry and lime syrups.

He passed over a flavor the dessert shop had created especially for him: Snowbama.

The Snowbama cone is rainbow colored, signifying the strides for gay and lesbian rights made under the Obama presidency.

Obama, dressed casually in a White Sox baseball hat, sunglasses and a long-sleeve T-shirt, shook hands with a crowd gathered outside Island Snow before returning to his motorcade.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Warner; Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)