U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the economy during a visit to ArcelorMittal steel mill in Cleveland, Ohio November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he does not foresee a repeat in January of the "crisis" seen in October, when the federal government was shut down for 16 days and a debt default was narrowly averted.

"I'd like to believe that the Republicans recognize that was not a good strategy and we're probably better off with a system where that threat is not there on a perpetual basis," Obama told a Wall Street Journal conference.

The last-minute deal obtained in October requires Congress to reach an agreement on funding the government by January 15 and to raise the debt ceiling by February 7.

