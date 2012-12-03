U.S. President Barack Obama gestures while addressing his first news conference since his reelection, at the White House in Washington November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Monday he has asked Debbie Wasserman Schultz to stay on as chair of the Democratic National Committee, a move seen as thanking her for helping Democrats make gains in November 6 elections.

Democrats came out ahead on November 6: Obama won re-election and Democrats expanded their control of the Senate and narrowed Republicans' majority in the House of Representatives.

Wasserman Schultz's active support for Obama in her home state of Florida also helped the president win that battleground state.

"I've asked Debbie Wasserman Schultz to continue her excellent work as chair of the DNC. Thanks for all you do, Debbie," Obama said in a tweet.

DNC members meet in Washington on January 22 and are likely to back Obama's decision by voting to keep her at the helm of the party for a four-year term.

