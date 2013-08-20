Bo (L) and Sunny, the Obama family's new puppy, are pictured on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington in this photo released on August 19, 2013 by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout via Reuters

The White House announced a new resident on Monday.

Sunny, a 1-year-old Portuguese Water Dog, moved into the Washington residence of President Barack Obama and his family, joining Bo, a male dog of the same breed, the White House announced on its website. That breed works well with the allergies in the Obama family.

"Sunny is the perfect little sister for Bo - full of energy and very affectionate - and the first family picked her name because it fit her cheerful personality," it said.

The announcement featured pictures of the two dogs relaxing in the residence's South Lawn and a video that appeared to show that they have clicked.

"We suspect Sunny will follow in Bo's footsteps and keep the president company in the Oval Office, go for walks with the first family after their 6:30 family dinner and even jump up on the first lady's lap from time to time!" the White House said in its announcement.

Bo was given to the first family in 2009 as a gift from Senator Edward Kennedy.

