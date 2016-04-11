U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen listens as U.S. President Barack Obama holds a meeting with financial regulators to receive an update on their progress in implementing Wall Street at the White House in Washington March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama is happy with the job done by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, with whom he is meeting on Monday to discuss regulatory issues and world economy, the White House said.

"The president has been pleased with the way she has fulfilled what is a critically important job," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

(Reporting by Clarece Polke)