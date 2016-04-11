Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama is happy with the job done by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, with whom he is meeting on Monday to discuss regulatory issues and world economy, the White House said.
"The president has been pleased with the way she has fulfilled what is a critically important job," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.
(Reporting by Clarece Polke)
Shares of United Airlines parent United Continental Holdings Inc fell, after a passenger who appeared to be Asian was physically dragged off a flight on Sunday, prompting a backlash on Chinese social media on Tuesday.