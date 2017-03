U.S. President Barack Obama talks as he hosts the 2014 White House Science Fair in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON The Obama administration is seeking up to $5 billion to train and equip partners in other countries in order to fight violent extremism and other threats, the White House said on Wednesday.

The Counterterrorism Partnerships Fund would "will provide the flexibility and resources required to respond to emerging needs as terrorist threats around the world continue to evolve," the White House said in a statement.

