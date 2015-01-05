U.S. pending home sales surge to ten-month high ahead of spring
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
WASHINGTON U.S. officials monitoring the recent drop in oil prices believe the dip so far has been beneficial for the U.S. economy, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.
U.S. average gasoline prices have fallen below $2 per gallon in much of the country. That has boosted U.S. car sales and other areas in recent months.
LONDON Sterling slipped against the dollar after a choppy day of trading on Wednesday, receiving no clear direction from Britain's formal triggering of its exit from the European Union.