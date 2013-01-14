U.S.President Barack Obama addresses a joint news conference with Afghan President Hamid Karzai in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama had a little personal fitness boot camp at the Pentagon on Saturday.

Obama, 51, participated in what the White House described as a fitness evaluation at a Pentagon clinic, part of the periodic medical examination of him that is coordinated by the president's doctor.

He was at the Fit to Win Clinic inside the Pentagon. The clinic's website says its objective is to enhance "military readiness and civilian wellness through fitness, nutrition, health education and positive lifestyle behavior changes."

The White House provided few details but said "the results of the president's periodic medical exam will be released before the end of the month."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)