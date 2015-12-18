WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday asked Americans to remain vigilant as he sought to assure them that his administration was working overtime to keep them safe by "squeezing" the heart of Islamic State overseas.

"Squeezing ISIL's heart, its core in Syria and Iraq, will make it harder for them to pump their terror and propaganda to the rest of the world," Obama told a year-end news conference, using an acronym for the militant Islamist group.

"At the same time ... we have to remain vigilant here at home," he said. "All of us can do our part by staying vigilant, by saying something if we see something that is suspicious, by refusing to be terrorized and by staying united as one American family."

