WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Thursday said his legislation intended to create jobs would provide the jolt the economy needs right now and called for an end to political gridlock in Congress.

"This is not a game. This is not the time for the usual political gridlock," Obama said at a news conference.

He also said that the legislation would also help cushion the economy if the situation in Europe gets worse.