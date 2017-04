Jordan's King Abdullah (C) reviews an honour guard during a celebration to mark the centennial of the Arab Revolt against the region's then ruling Ottoman Turks, in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Raad Adayleh/Pool

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House on Feb. 24, the White House said on Monday.

The two leaders plan to discuss the fight against Islamic State, support for Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Jordan and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the White House said.

