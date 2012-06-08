U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder delivers a national security speech regarding the Obama administration's ongoing counter terrorism efforts during his visit to the Northwestern University School of Law in Chicago, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

WASHINGTON Attorney General Eric Holder on Friday appointed two attorneys general to spearhead an investigation into suspected leaks of classified national security information.

"Today, I assigned U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ronald C. Machen Jr. and U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein to lead criminal investigations into recent instances of possible unauthorized disclosures of classified information," Holder said in a statement.

The move comes after allegations that President Barack Obama's White House has leaked classified national security information to embellish the president's record as he seeks re-election in November.

Obama told a news conference earlier on Friday he was offended by the charges.

