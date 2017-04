WASHINGTON Barack Obama's presidential library will be built in his hometown of Chicago, beating out proposals by New York City and Hawaii to host the facility, NBC News reported on Thursday.

A proposal from the University of Chicago, where Obama was a law professor and near where he has a home on the city's South Side, has been chosen, NBC said.

Obama grew up in Hawaii and attended Columbia University in New York as an undergraduate.

