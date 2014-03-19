U.S. President Barack Obama listens to remarks during his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama thinks Michigan State will win the NCAA men's basketball college championship.

The problem? As president, Obama has correctly predicted the winner only once, when North Carolina won in 2009.

As announced on ESPN, Obama's Final Four picks for the NCAA tournament, which starts this week, are: Michigan State, Arizona, Florida and Louisville.

Obama picked Michigan State to knock off top-ranked Florida to advance to the final against Louisville, which he predicted would beat Arizona.

To advance in the first round, Obama has Michigan State defeating Delaware, the university in Vice President Joe Biden's home state.

"I think going against Michigan State is pretty tough," Obama told ESPN in outlining his tournament bracket. "I'll let Biden fill out his own bracket. If he wants to pick Delaware over Michigan State, I'll let him do it."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao)