U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Washington for New York to attend the National Action Network's 16th Annual Convention, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle dined out in New York on Friday and attended a Broadway show, "A Raisin in the Sun," starring actor Denzel Washington.

The Obamas were joined at the show by adviser and friend Valerie Jarrett as well as former football star Ahmad Rashad, according to an administration official.

The president was in town to speak at a meeting of the civil rights group National Action Network. He returns to Washington later in the evening.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Ken Wills)