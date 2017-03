U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions at a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a White House news conference on Friday before leaving on a two-week vacation in Hawaii, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Earnest described the event as an end-of-the-year news conference. Obama leaves on Friday evening for Hawaii to spend the holidays.

