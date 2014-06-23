Rodin marble masterpiece 'Andromeda' up for auction in Paris
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama, dad to two teenage girls, has some simple advice for raising kids.
"You give them unconditional love, and then you give them some structure and some rules, and they usually turn out really, really well," Obama said in an interview that aired on CNN on Monday.
Obama said he and his wife Michelle were big believers in giving their daughters Malia, now 16, and Sasha, 13, chores.
"As soon as they can understand words, you start giving them some assignments," he said in the interview.
"Bath. Eat your peas, pick up the toys off the floor. By the time they're 16, they turn out pretty good, although they don't always give you as much time with them as you want," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO It could be a Hollywood screenplay. Juliana Armelin and her husband Paulo Siqueira decided to radically change their lives in 2010, quitting jobs in Sao Paulo's financial sector and moving to a farm 7 hours away to start growing coffee.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.