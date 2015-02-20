U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a signing event in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet next month with Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, during the royals' visit to the United States to encourage corporate social responsibility and combating climate change, the White House said on Friday.

Charles, known formally as the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will visit the White House on March 19. Vice President Joe Biden will join them, the White House said.

During their time in Washington, the prince and duchess also plan to visit Mount Vernon and the National Archives. They will mark the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta, an early legal document with principles still reflected in the British and U.S. constitutions.

The visit comes a few months after Obama met with Charles' son, Prince William, in December. The two met to discuss illegal wildlife trade and also chatted about the birth of William's young son, George.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)