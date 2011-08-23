EDGARTOWN, Massachusetts President Barack Obama spoke with his French counterpart, Nicolas Sarkozy, on Tuesday about the situation in Libya, the global economy and recent developments in financial markets, the White House said.

On the global economy and euro zone crisis, "They agreed on the importance of concerted action, including through the G-20, to address these challenges and to spur growth and job creation," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.

He gave no further details of what sort of action might be taken.

Obama and Sarkozy agreed that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's government "needed to accept that their time is up and relinquish power once and for all," Earnest said.

He said the two leaders welcomed the progress that has been made by the Libyan people in putting an end to Gaddafi's rule.

Earnest said both presidents urged the Transitional National Council in Libya to demonstrate its leadership by respecting rights of the Libyan people, avoiding civilian casualties and pursuing a fair transition to democracy.

