SEC Chair Mary Jo White testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed President Barack Obama's choices of Mary Jo White, Kara Stein and Michael Piwowar as members of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Senate unanimously approved the nominees. White has been serving as chair of the SEC since April and with Thursday's Senate vote, she will be able to continue as a commissioner until mid-2019.

Stein is an aide to Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, a senior member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. She replaces SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter.

Piwowar, a Republican, replaces Troy Paredes. He is an aide to Senate Banking Committee senior Republican Mike Crapo of Idaho.

(Reporting by Sarah Lynch and Richard Cowan; editing by Jackie Frank)