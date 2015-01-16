Rebooted Power Rangers return to big screen
LOS ANGELES The latest reboot of the 1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
WASHINGTON The civil rights movie "Selma" may not have gotten a lot of Oscar love, but President Barack Obama was giving it a lot of attention on Friday.
The president was bringing in Oprah Winfrey, Common, David Oyelowo, Tim Roth and other cast members for a screening of the film in the White House family theater.
Another featured guest was Georgia Democratic Representative John Lewis, who was beaten by Alabama state troopers at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma when he and Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights activists were marching to Montgomery in March 1965.
Some movie critics were surprised that "Selma" netted only two Oscar nominations, for best picture and best song.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Alan Crosby)
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".