U.S. President Barack Obama (L) waves as he and his wife Michelle (R) and daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (2nd R) depart for travel to Africa, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

EDGARTOWN, Massachusetts U.S. President Barack Obama kicked off his vacation on the island of Martha's Vineyard on Saturday with a night at his rented holiday home.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, arrived in the Massachusetts vacation destination after first making a stop in Florida to speak to a veterans group. Their dog, Bo, also traveled on Air Force One. The couple's two daughters were not on the plane but would be joining their parents on the island.

The couple often goes out to dinner when vacationing, but on Saturday they planned to stay in. They arrived on the island by helicopter before driving to their destination property by motorcade.

Obama is scheduled to remain on the island for a week.

"He's looking forward very much to some downtime with his family, with the first lady," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Air Force One.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)