Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
EDGARTOWN, Massachusetts Winding down his vacation, President Barack Obama and his family hit the beach on Saturday on the Massachusetts summer resort island of Martha's Vineyard.
Obama, wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia spent the sunny morning at Kolberg Beach in Edgartown, a day after watching a spectacular fireworks show in Oak Bluffs and dining with senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.
Obama is to return to Washington on Sunday to close out an eight-day vacation on the island.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Walsh)
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.