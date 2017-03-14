Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration is working with Congress on amending the proposed Republican healthcare bill through talks with leaders in the House of Representatives, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.
Asked at a regular briefing if the White House was in discussions with House leadership over "shaping a major or significant managers' amendment," spokesman Sean Spicer said: "Yes."
"We are obviously in talks with House leadership," he said of the discussions.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.