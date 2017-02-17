Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Leader McConnell said he expects to move on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare as soon as his there are enough votes to pass the Republican-controlled chamber.
The Kentucky Republican, speaking to reporters at a news conference, added that he does not expect to get much initial cooperation from Democrats, whose votes Republicans need to gain the 60 needed to pass bills.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.