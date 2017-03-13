Exercise may stave off postpartum depression
(Reuters Health) - - Physical activity during and after pregnancy improves psychological wellbeing and may protect against postpartum depression, according to a new analysis of existing research.
WASHINGTON Millions of Americans would lose their health insurance under the Republican healthcare plan backed by President Donald Trump, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Monday in an eagerly awaited report.
The report by the Congressional Budget Office forecast that 14 million more people would be uninsured in 2018 and 24 million more in 2026 if the plan being considered in the House of Representatives were adopted.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham)
(Reuters Health) - - Death rates from liver cancer in the U.S. have doubled since the 1980s and continue to rise, largely due to risk factors like hepatitis that should be the focus of better treatment and prevention efforts, researchers say.
PARIS The U.S Supreme Court decision to speed access to copycat biologics drugs on Monday was expected but has an "immediate impact", Sanofi Chief Executive told Reuters.