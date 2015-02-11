Cathey Park of Cambridge, Massachusetts wears a cast for her broken wrist with ''I Love Obamacare'' written upon it prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's arrival to speak about health insurance at Faneuil Hall in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON More than 7.75 million people have enrolled in private health insurance through the federal website HealthCare.gov, as of Feb. 6, the Obama administration said on Wednesday.

The latest figures, which do not reflect enrollment in 13 state-run insurance marketplaces, include 275,676 people who selected plans during the week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Obamacare's open enrollment period began on Nov. 15 and closes on Sunday. Administration officials have said they expect 9.1 million people to be enrolled in coverage and up to date on insurance payments by the end of the year.

