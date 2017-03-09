WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said he expects congressional analysts to unveil their review of the cost and impact of House Republican's healthcare plan by Monday.

In an interview with Politico, McConnell said senators will have plenty of opportunities to amend the plan, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump was "all in" the party's efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

