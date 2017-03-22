WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Wednesday he has talked to the White House about adding an amendment to the House Republican healthcare bill that would cut essential health benefits mandated by Obamacare.

"The president is talking to us about potential concerns that we've had with regards to Title I and essential health benefits," Meadows told reporters after a caucus meeting.

