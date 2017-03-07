Exercise may stave off postpartum depression
(Reuters Health) - - Physical activity during and after pregnancy improves psychological wellbeing and may protect against postpartum depression, according to a new analysis of existing research.
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
"The president and the administration support this step in what we believe is in the right direction," Price told reporters at a White House briefing. Asked whether the administration supported everything in the bill, he said: "This is a work in progress and we'll work with the House and Senate in this process."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(Reuters Health) - - Death rates from liver cancer in the U.S. have doubled since the 1980s and continue to rise, largely due to risk factors like hepatitis that should be the focus of better treatment and prevention efforts, researchers say.
PARIS The U.S Supreme Court decision to speed access to copycat biologics drugs on Monday was expected but has an "immediate impact", Sanofi Chief Executive told Reuters.