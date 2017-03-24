Exercise may stave off postpartum depression
(Reuters Health) - - Physical activity during and after pregnancy improves psychological wellbeing and may protect against postpartum depression, according to a new analysis of existing research.
WASHINGTON A Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare has been pulled by U.S. House Republican leadership and will not be voted on as planned on Friday afternoon, a House Republican leadership aide said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)
(Reuters Health) - - Death rates from liver cancer in the U.S. have doubled since the 1980s and continue to rise, largely due to risk factors like hepatitis that should be the focus of better treatment and prevention efforts, researchers say.
PARIS The U.S Supreme Court decision to speed access to copycat biologics drugs on Monday was expected but has an "immediate impact", Sanofi Chief Executive told Reuters.