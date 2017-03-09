Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks about the American Health Care Act, the Republican replacement to Obamacare, at the Republican National Committee in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday urged fellow Republicans to back the party's healthcare bill, promising additional actions to address conservatives' concerns while allowing "tweaks" to the current measure.

"This is the closest we've been to repealing and replacing Obamacare and ... it's the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare," Ryan told a news conference, adding that additional health-related legislation will move separately.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Yasmeen Abutaleb; Writing by Susan Heavey)