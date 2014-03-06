Geoff Edwards, known for hosting the game shows "Treasure Hunt" and "Jackpot" in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Wednesday at the age of 83, according to his agent.

Edwards died from complications of pneumonia at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, according to agent Fred Westbrook, who said the illness was "sudden."

"He was a fun guy," said Westbrook, noting that Edwards in recent years had been doing radio appearances and writing a travel blog. Westbrook said that like other successful game show hosts, Edwards was "comfortable being himself."

Known for his relaxed style, including wearing his hair longer than other hosts of the day, the native of Westfield, New Jersey, was nominated for an Emmy for "Jackpot," according to Westbrook. He hosted both "Treasure Hunt" and "The New Treasure Hunt," as it was known in the 1970s.

As an actor, Edwards appeared on the television show "Petticoat Junction" and as a game show host on the last episode of "Trapper John, M.D." according to the Internet Movie Database website (IMDb). Edwards also had been a regular on "The Bobby Darin Show," said Westbrook.

Edwards also hosted the game shows "Chain Reaction" and "Play the Percentages," according to IMDb.

Survivors include Michael, Edwards' wife of more than 30 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

