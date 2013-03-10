Six teenagers died in a car crash in northern Ohio on Sunday after the driver of sports utility vehicle hit a guardrail and the vehicle flipped into a pond, a police official.

Eight teenagers were riding in the vehicle early Sunday in Warren, Ohio, some 60 miles east of Cleveland, said Lt. Anne Ralston, a spokeswoman with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The ages of the teenagers killed in the crash ranged from 14 to 19 years old, Ralston said.

Authorities were investigating the accident.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Bill Trott)