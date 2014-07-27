A cable on a large swing ride at an Ohio amusement park snapped and struck two riders as the swing was in motion, injuring them, a park spokesman said on Sunday.

The incident on the Skyhawk, which reaches speeds of 60 miles per hour, occurred late on Saturday at the Cedar Point amusement park, 50 miles west of Cleveland, park spokesman Bryan Edwards said by email.

One of those injured was sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation and has since been released, while the other was treated at the scene, Edwards said.

The ride, which Cedar Point boasts on its website as being the world's largest swing ride at 125 feet tall, swings two arms, each with a carriage carrying up to 20 people, in a scissor motion.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrea Ricci)