CLEVELAND Cincinnati police said on Tuesday there was no criminal intent and there will be no charges stemming from the disappearance of the body of an infant who died shortly after birth at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, something for which the hospital has apologized.

The hospital had called the police for help in searching for the body of the baby boy, who was born prematurely as a twin on Sept. 14, Cincinnati police spokeswoman Tiffaney Hardy said.

The discovery his body was missing was made after the parents tried to make funeral arrangements and the hospital was unable to locate one of the two bodies, Hardy said. The other baby, a girl, was stillborn.

UC Medical spokeswoman Diana Lara declined on Tuesday to confirm details of the case. On Monday, the hospital in a statement apologized to the family for the "unacceptable" situation but didn't explain what happened, citing privacy laws.

“I and the entire executive team of UC Health are examining every fact, every process, and every action to identify precisely how this could possibly happen. We have already begun to put in place steps to ensure that this kind of tragic human error cannot occur again," hospital President Richard Lofgren said in the statement.

Efforts to locate the body in a landfill in Colerain Township, Ohio, were called off after a three-day search that ended Sunday, said Molly Yeager, spokeswoman for Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

The southeast Ohio landfill where the search was conducted receives 6,000 tons of municipal waste and construction and demolition debris daily from Cincinnati-area homes and businesses, Yeager said.

