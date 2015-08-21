CLEVELAND Sheriff's deputies found human remains in an outdoor fire pit while arresting a man on a drug bust in northeast Ohio, officials said on Friday.

The deputies on Thursday arrested a man on drug charges in Roaming Shores, Ohio, which is 60 miles east of Cleveland in Ashtabula County. The Ashtabula coroner's office confirmed on Friday bones discovered in the fire pit were human, officials said.

The man arrested has not been identified, but police in nearby Warren, Ohio, had named him as a person of interest in the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl who has been missing since July, Ashtabula Sheriff William Johnson said.

The suspect is in custody on the drug charges and will not be arraigned until Monday, he also said.

The Ashtabula coroner's office is analyzing the human remains to determine the person's identity and cause of death, Johnson said.

Sheriff’s deputies along with police and state forensic investigators were at the home of the suspect for more than 24 hours processing the scene overnight, Johnson said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

