Less than a month after one of the University of Cincinnati's police officers shot and killed an unarmed driver who was not a student during a traffic stop, the school said on Friday it would resume off-campus patrols.

What is different now under what is called an interim patrol plan, however, is university officers will not be allowed to make traffic stops, abiding by a recent Cincinnati City Council decision, the university said in a statement. The university police can back up city police on request.

On July 19, Raymond Tensing, a white university police officer, shot Samuel DuBose, an unarmed black man, in the head during a traffic stop off campus. Based on video from Tensing's body camera, the officer was later charged with murder and fired from his job.

The death was the latest in a series of fatal police confrontations in the United States that have raised questions about law enforcement's use of force against minorities.

Following the shooting, the university suspended all off-campus patrols. However, with the fall semester beginning on Aug. 24, UC President Santa Ono said he had received "many requests" for an off-campus presence.

University officials met with Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell and other city officials to discuss a redeployment plan.

“Our mission is to be visible and to serve and protect our students, faculty, staff and visitors. Chief Blackwell understands that,” UC Police Chief Jason Goodrich said.

DuBose was stopped by Tensing because he was missing a front license plate on his vehicle. The video showed that after failing to provide a driver's license at Tensing's request, DuBose tried to prevent Tensing from opening the car door as the officer ordered him to remove his seat belt.

The car started slowly rolling forward as Tensing reached in and yelled for him to stop. The officer pulled his gun and fired once, killing DuBose.

