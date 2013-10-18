CLEVELAND A family of six died in a car crash just outside Columbus, Ohio, early on Friday after being hit by a police vehicle rushing to the scene of a robbery, police said.

An officer from Upper Arlington, a Columbus suburb, was responding to a reported armed robbery at a McDonald's when he collided at an intersection with a car carrying a husband, wife and their four daughters, including a 2-year-old, the Perry Township Police Department said.

No one in the family appeared to be wearing a seat belt, and the toddler was not in a child safety seat when the accident happened at 1:35 a.m., the police said in a statement.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the officer was using the cruiser's lights and siren before the crash, said Perry Township Police Lieutenant Steve Cesaro.

Cesaro said he did not know how fast the vehicles were traveling when the accident occurred or which car had the right-of-way at the intersection, which was in Perry Township's jurisdiction.

"We are investigating that, and it should take about a week or so before we will know," Cesaro said.

