Five family members including three children were found dead inside a parked car on Monday in Toledo, Ohio, from carbon monoxide poisoning, and police said the deaths did "not appear accidental," according to local media reports.

Police found the bodies inside the garage of a family home on Monday afternoon after receiving a phone call from a family member, according to local newspaper the Toledo Blade.

Inside the garage, emergency responders found a truck with hoses leading from the exhaust pipe into a car where the five victims were found, according to local television station WNWO.

"Nobody wants to see five dead people. It's a very unpleasant scene," Toledo Police Sergeant Joe Heffernan told the television station.

The dead were Sandy Ford, 54; her son, Andy Ford, 32; and grandchildren Paige Hayes, 10; Logan Hayes, 7, and Madalyn Hayes, 5. The children were nieces and a nephew of Andy Ford, the paper said.

Heffernan told WNWO that Sandy Ford's husband found suspicious notes around the house and was locked out of the garage before he called police.

The children were at the center of a custody dispute between their grandparents, with whom they had primarily lived, and their parents, WNWO reported.

Sandy Ford was upset over the parents' attempt to regain custody, and Heffernan said that was the likely motive for the grisly deaths, according to WNWO.

Toledo police told Reuters that no new information would be released until the morning. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)