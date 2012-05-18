CLEVELAND A 3-day-old girl died hours after being bitten on the head by a pit bull mix dog as she sat in an infant swing at her family's home in Ohio, authorities said on Friday.

No arrests were pending in the death on Thursday of Makayla Darnell, said Chief Deputy James Everett of the Allen County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Ohio. The dog, a combination of a pit bull and another breed, was placed in a 10-day quarantine.

The girl's death came weeks after a 2-month-old South Carolina boy was pulled from an infant swing and dismembered by a dog as his father slept in another room.

It also occurred shortly before an Ohio law takes effect on Sunday removing an automatic "vicious dog" label for pit bull breeds and mixes, a move the state Legislature approved in February.

Makayla was home with her mother and grandmother, who were several feet away, when they heard her "whimper" and then saw blood, Everett said.

"There was no barking, no growling," Everett said. "It doesn't sound like a mauling."

The mother drove Makayla to a hospital 3 miles from their home. She was transported from there by air to a hospital in Toledo, where she was pronounced dead later on Thursday.

The Lucas County coroner listed the girl's cause of death as blunt force injury consistent with a dog bite and contacted the sheriff's office to investigate, Everett said.

In South Carolina, Dorchester County Coroner Christopher Nisbet said Aiden Lee McGrew's death on April 20 was "one of the worst deaths I've ever handled."

Nisbet ruled Aiden's death a homicide due to parental neglect. He was bitten multiple times by a golden retriever-Labrador mix that has been euthanized. The boy's father was later arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

(Additional reporting by Harriet McLeod in South Carolina; Editing by David Bailey and Peter Cooney)