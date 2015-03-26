A firefighter with three decades of service with Cincinnati's fire department died on Thursday after falling five stories down an elevator shaft while fighting a multi-alarm apartment building blaze, officials said.

Daryl Gordon, 54, was the first Cincinnati firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2003.

"It takes a special breed of person to rush into a fire when the natural instinct is to flee," Mayor John Cranley said in a statement.

Gordon, a fire apparatus officer, would have marked his 30th anniversary with the department in June.

"We lost a hero today, and we are all mourning," Fire Chief Richard Braun said.

(Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Kentucky; Editing by Will Dunham)