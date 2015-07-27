A Cincinnati area woman was arrested for kicking out her mentally handicapped 11-year-old daughter and refusing to let her back inside despite the summertime heat, police said on Monday.

Forest Park police found the crying girl outside her mother's house in the northern Cincinnati suburb on Sunday afternoon, Sergeant David DeSalvo said. The child was dressed in long-legged fleece pajama pants and snow boots as outside temperatures reached 90 degrees.

The mother, Catrina Fant, "was refusing her re-entry," DeSalvo said.

It appeared the child had been unable to take her medication, and her siblings sneaked her some water, police said.

"I don't care about her. She ain't coming in my house," Fant, 35, told police, according to court documents cited by the Cincinnati Enquirer. "You need to take her."

Appearing in Hamilton County Municipal Court in Cincinnati on Monday, Fant said her daughter had tried to attack her with a knife, but a judge cut her off before she could explain further, according to video from WLWT-TV. Her attorney could not immediately be reached to comment.

Fant was charged with one count of endangering a child's welfare. Representatives from Hamilton County Job and Family Services took Fant's four children under an emergency order on Sunday.

The family services agency told police there is an open medical neglect case against Fant regarding the 11-year-old, who is mentally handicapped, according to court documents cited by the Enquirer.

The agency said Fant called them five times and demanded they remove the girl but that she refused all services and programs, the paper added.

