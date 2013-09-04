CLEVELAND Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro committed suicide by hanging himself with a bed sheet, an Ohio coroner said on Wednesday after an autopsy.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Jan Gorniak said the cause of death was suicide by hanging and that "the findings were consistent with the use of a bed sheet."

Castro, convicted last month of the abduction, torture and decade-long confinement of three women, was found hanging in his cell at an Ohio prison on Tuesday evening. He was serving a sentence of life in prison plus 1,000 years.

