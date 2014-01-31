CLEVELAND A grand jury on Thursday indicted the nephew of Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro on multiple felony child pornography charges, prosecutors said.

Jeremi Alicea, 26, is charged with 21 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of possessing criminal tools in connection with incidents in September and October 2013, they said.

The charges brought by the Cuyahoga County grand jury against Alicea were unrelated to the arrest and conviction of Castro, his uncle, last year, a spokesman for the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office said.

In May 2013, three women Castro had held hostage for a decade or more escaped his Cleveland home, along with a girl he had fathered with one of his captives.

Castro pleaded guilty to hundreds of charges of rape and kidnapping for imprisoning Michelle Knight, Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Berry's daughter fathered by Castro. He also pleaded guilty to murder by forcing one woman to miscarry.

Sentenced to life plus 1,000 years, Castro hanged himself in prison at age 53, a month after his sentencing.

