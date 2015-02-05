Tabatha Marie Hazel is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/Mohave County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Robert Roy Clark is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/Mohave County Sheriff's Office/Handout

A man wanted in the murders of an elderly Ohio couple and a string of armed robberies in three other states was arrested on Thursday after a car chase in Arizona, authorities said.

Robert Roy Clark, 29, formerly of Dennison and Canton, Ohio, was captured early on Thursday near Kingman, in western Arizona, along with Tabatha Marie Hazel, 27, another suspect in the robberies, the FBI said.

A third person, Jeffrey Caley Jr., 28, was arrested several hours later in the same area, the FBI and police said.

Clark was sought in the Jan. 21 abduction and murders of Doyle Chumney, 88, and Lillian Chumney, 79, of Strasburg, Ohio. The FBI offered a $20,000 reward on Tuesday for information leading to his arrest.

The Chumneys' home had been ransacked and their burned vehicle was discovered in a rural area with their skeletal remains inside, according to the FBI.

Clark, Caley and Hazel were identified in surveillance video at robberies of gas stations in West Virginia and Georgia and a 7-Eleven in South Carolina, according to federal authorities. They had a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol and were considered dangerous, officials said.

A deputy spotted the suspects driving on Interstate 40 near Kingman shortly after midnight, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona said.

It said police chased the car when it turned off the highway and drove into the desert, where it broke down. The three ran away, chased by deputies and state law enforcement officials.

Clark and Hazel were captured just before 2 a.m., the sheriff's office said. A nightlong search for Caley ended at 10 a.m. He was armed and threatened suicide, but eventually surrendered without incident, it said.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Additional reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by David Bailey and Doina Chiacu)