CLEVELAND An autopsy was under way on an Ohio infant who died this weekend after being attacked by a relative’s dog, a coroner’s office said Monday.

The 7-month-old boy, Jonathon Quarles, Jr, was fatally mauled by his step-grandmother’s dog around midday Sunday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

In a 911 call released by police, a neighbor of the woman who was babysitting Quarles told a dispatcher that the woman came to his door, holding the baby in her hands "and the baby’s not breathing.”

The child was not responsive by the time medical help arrived, said Chris Williams, superintendent of investigation for the Dayton police.

The dog was identified by its owner as an American Staffordshire terrier and resembles what is commonly known as a pit bull, Williams said. The dog was removed from the home following the attack.

No charges have yet been filed, but police are investigating, Williams said.

Preliminary autopsy findings could be available later Monday, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County coroner’s office said.

