CLEVELAND An Ohio county jail released 72 inmates over the weekend as a result of continued budget cuts and staffing shortages, a sheriff’s spokesman said on Monday.

Summit County Sheriff inspector, Bill Holland, had announced earlier in the month that the Akron jail would shut down two housing units in order to bring the inmate population down to 522 inmates from a high of 671 inmates in 2009.

“It is a safety issue for the staff and the inmates," Holland said in a statement on Monday. "When you have to keep inmates locked up more there is more chance for violence."

The jail has lost more than 100 employees since 2009 due to county budget cuts, coupled with the defeat of a recent sales tax hike in November. It costs $126 a day to house an inmate at the jail, Holland said.

Most of the 72 released inmates had been charged with misdemeanors, including theft and drug possession, Holland said.

The inmates released on Sunday include those who were serving sentences at the jail and those awaiting trial or sentencing. Those already sentenced were given alternative punishments, including house arrest and GPS monitoring.

The sheriff’s office met before the mass release with judges, probation and parole departments in an effort to divert low-level offenders to alternative programs.

Holland said he would have to hire more than 30 corrections officers to bring the jail back up to the pre-2009 numbers and that in the foreseeable future the county could see fewer low-level offenders incarcerated.

"It will affect the number of people we book into jail from now on," Holland said.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Bill Trott)