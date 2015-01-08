A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Port Columbus International Airport police in Ohio's state capital on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred in the outdoor departure area of the Columbus Regional Airport at around 1 p.m. when the unidentified man lunged at a police officer with a knife, according to a joint statement by the Columbus Regional Airport Authority and the Columbus Division of Police.

Before the confrontation, ticket agents alerted police that the man was attempting to purchase an airline ticket by using identification belonging to a woman, police said.

At the same time, police were investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a restricted area outside the airport terminal, authorities said.

When he returned to the vehicle, a police officer approached the man, who lunged at him with a knife, according to police.

"The officer fired at the man, who momentarily dropped to the ground and then got back up and continued moving towards the officer," the statement said.

The suspect quickly moved toward a second officer with the knife forcing him to retreat. A third officer shot the man multiple times, police said.

Authorities said the man had multiple knives and items that prompted the Columbus Fire Bomb Squad to be called to the scene and investigate.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Bill Trott, Matthew Lewis and Sandra Maler)